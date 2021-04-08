Despite Massive Price Tag, President Biden Pushes ‘American Jobs Plan,’ Warns China Will Move Ahead President Joe Biden once again went before the cameras on Wednesday at the White House pushing his … More





President Joe Biden once again went before the cameras on Wednesday at the White House pushing his multi-trillion dollar "American Jobs Plan." The president said in his speech, "Inaction simply is not an option." Republican opponents say the plan "prioritizes a far-left agenda" and would hurt businesses. The president also said he's open to negotiating the proposed hike to the corporate tax rate. Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden spoke out about the importance of helping military families. The White House initiative called "Joining Forces" is focused on jobs, education and health. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.