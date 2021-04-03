Our Lady of Lourdes Parish: Scriptural Rosary - Joyful Mysteries.

Clicks6
Ana Luisa M.R
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish - De Pere
Scriptural Rosary - Joyful Mysteries
(Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays during Advent and the Christmas season)

Rosary led by: Deacon Mike VanderBloomen

Joyful Mysteries
- The Annunciation
- The Visitation
- The Nativity
- The Presentation
- The Finding of Jesus in the Temple
