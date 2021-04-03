Our Lady of Lourdes Parish: Scriptural Rosary - Joyful Mysteries. Our Lady of Lourdes Parish - De Pere Scriptural Rosary - Joyful Mysteries (Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays during Advent and the Chris… More

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish: Scriptural Rosary - Joyful Mysteries.



Our Lady of Lourdes Parish - De Pere

Scriptural Rosary - Joyful Mysteries

(Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays during Advent and the Christmas season)



Rosary led by: Deacon Mike VanderBloomen



Joyful Mysteries

- The Annunciation

- The Visitation

- The Nativity

- The Presentation

- The Finding of Jesus in the Temple