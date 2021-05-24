Holy Mass on the Solemnity of Pentecost presided over by Pope Francis | Live from the Vatican. When the Holy Spirit descended upon the apostles on the day of Pentecost, they were empowered to preach … More





When the Holy Spirit descended upon the apostles on the day of Pentecost, they were empowered to preach the Gospel and build up the Church, the body of Christ. Every Pentecost is an opportunity for us to renew our lives and walk in greater intimacy with the Holy Spirit. Watch the Holy Mass on the Solemnity of Pentecost presided over by Pope Francis, LIVE from St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican.



