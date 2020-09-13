Cardinal Sarah: "Obedience To Bishops Sure Principle Not To Err"

There is an “urgent need” that the faithful return to Mass, Cardinal Robert Sarah, the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, wrote in a September 12 letter to the Presidents of Episcopal Conferences.Sarah waters down this urgency with the addition: “as soon as circumstances permit” whereby "circumstances" means submitting to anti-Church politics.The cardinal repeats the truism that an Internet Mass cannot replace a real Mass. He babbles about a “great sense of responsibility” of the bishops who “collaborated” with [anti-Christian] civil authorities “to the point of suspending the participation of the faithful in the celebration of the Eucharist for a long period” - as Sarah puts it.And, "A sure principle in order not to err is obedience. Obedience to the norms of the Church, obedience to the Bishops."In a long-winded phrase Sarah defends Communion on the tongue saying that the faithful have the right “to receive the Body of Christ and to worship the Lord present in the Eucharist in the manner provided for, without limitations that go even beyond what is provided for by the norms of hygiene issued by public authorities or bishops.”Only after the mischief has happened, Sarah urges bishops to take “firm action” to ensure that public authorities do not reduce Holy Mass to a “gathering” or compare it to recreational activities.