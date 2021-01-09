SKULLDUGGERY: Insurrectionist in chief

Insurrectionist in chiefNancy Mace, newly elected Republican US Rep. from South Carolina, and Yahoo News' Hunter Walker join Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman on "Skullduggery." First, Mace recounts her experience from inside the Cannon House Office Building when the US Capitol was stormed by riotous Trump supporters. She also discusses where we need to go from here as a country. Then Walker, who was on the ground during the horrific events in DC, gives us an insiders account of what it was like and what exactly motivated these insurrectionists.