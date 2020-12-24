UK and EU strike breakthrough post-Brexit trading deal on Christmas Eve. Britain and the European Union have struck a Brexit trading deal a week out from the deadline. The Christmas Eve breakthrough… More

UK and EU strike breakthrough post-Brexit trading deal on Christmas Eve.



Britain and the European Union have struck a Brexit trading deal a week out from the deadline.



The Christmas Eve breakthrough comes after major concessions were made to avert an economic crisis and has ended four years of bitter breakup talks.



Britain and the 27-nation bloc agreed to continue trade in goods without tariffs or quotas after the nation leaves the EU on January 1.