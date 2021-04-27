Clicks1
Catholic Sphere - 2021-04-27 - Missionaries Among Us Brian Patrick is joined by Jose Miguel Encarnacao, James Day, and Fr. Teofil Czarniak to discuss missionary work as we approach the feasts of St. …More
Catholic Sphere - 2021-04-27 - Missionaries Among Us
Brian Patrick is joined by Jose Miguel Encarnacao, James Day, and Fr. Teofil Czarniak to discuss missionary work as we approach the feasts of St. Philip & St. James.
Brian Patrick is joined by Jose Miguel Encarnacao, James Day, and Fr. Teofil Czarniak to discuss missionary work as we approach the feasts of St. Philip & St. James.