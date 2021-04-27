Catholic Sphere - 2021-04-27 - Missionaries Among Us

Clicks1
Love EWTN
Brian Patrick is joined by Jose Miguel Encarnacao, James Day, and Fr. Teofil Czarniak to discuss missionary work as we approach the feasts of St. Philip & St. James.
