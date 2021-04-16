French President Emmanuel Macron Visits Notre Dame Cathedral, Two Years After Devastating Fire French President Emmanuel Macron, visited Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, two years after the devastating… More





French President Emmanuel Macron, visited Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, two years after the devastating fire. President Macron spoke with construction workers about the rebuilding progress of France's historic Catholic Cathedral. He encouraged the workers to stay on target, in hopes to reopen in three years. Two years ago the people in Paris, and around the world, looked on in horror, as the almost 900 year old Notre Dame Cathedral went up in flames. After firefighters tackled the blaze for over 15 hours and a subsequent investigation, the cause of the fire was never fully discovered but it is believed it was accidental, likely caused by an electrical short circuit or a discarded cigarette. It's been a long and difficult process so far and actually the first two years have been spent evaluating, cleaning, and making the remaining structure as secure as possible. The real restoration work they expect to start this winter. Soon after the fire, President Emmanuel Macron announced the restoration work would be completed by 2024, but there have been major setbacks and delays, the biggest being the COVID-19 pandemic. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports.