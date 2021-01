TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: JANUARY 28: LEO ZAGAMI, “QANON/CIA DISINFORMANTS, VATICAN IN PANIC & SODOMITE CARDINALS”

AUTHOR AND INVESTIGATIVE WRITER LEO ZAGAMI JOINS THE SHOW AGAIN TO DISCUSS:VATICAN IN A PANIC?HOW MANY OF THE CARDINALS ARE FREEMASONS/SODOMITES?LGBT CONCILAR CHURCH LATESTOPUS DEI, JESUITS AND UFOSQANON DISINFORMANTSDEMONIZATION OF THE “RIGHT”LEO’S BEEF WITH ARNIEJANUARY 6TH A PRELUDE OF WHAT IS TO COME?