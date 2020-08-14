"Our Lady of Pride": Lexington Bishop Lets It Happen

Lexington St Paul Church, Kentucky, published an alleged prayer which ridicules Our Lady with the title “Our Mother of Pride.”
Pride which the homosexual movement claims for itself, is the worst of the seven deadly sins. Lexington Bishop John Stowe is a notorious supporter of gay ideology and Pride events.
StevenSperay.WordPress.com (August 9) points out that "Our Lady of Pride" equals saying “Our Mother of the Wicked,” “Our Mother of Abomination,” or “Our Mother of the Seven Cardinal Sins.”
The mock prayer laments about those [gays] who have been “rejected” and wait to be "included," "accepted," "loved," and "treated with respect," "compassion," and "sensitivity.” Playing victim and Innuendos are key tactics of the powerful homosex movement in order to silence their critics.
The text asks an “Our Lady of Pride" demon to wrap the homosexuals in the mantle of a “maternal pride.”
Clicks46
- Report
Social networks
"Woe to you that call evil good, and good evil: that put darkness for light, and light for darkness: that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter."
(Isaiah5)
(Isaiah5)
Oh nooooo. Just No. Now I have to find a stamp, its bishop writing time. Arrogant, foolish man. God will, not be mocked, neither will his Mother.