Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks Joins Members of the 117th Congress Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined members of the 117th Congress sworn into office, on … More





Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined members of the 117th Congress sworn into office, on Sunday. She will represent Iowa's Second Congressional District, despite her Democratic challenger continuing to contest the loss. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks joins to share how she's feeling after her victory in Congress. Having first run for Congress in 2008, Miller-Meeks explains what this moment means to her and what it represents. The representative discusses what she hopes to accomplish in Washington DC. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks Joins Members of the 117th CongressRepublican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined members of the 117th Congress sworn into office, on Sunday. She will represent Iowa's Second Congressional District, despite her Democratic challenger continuing to contest the loss. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks joins to share how she's feeling after her victory in Congress. Having first run for Congress in 2008, Miller-Meeks explains what this moment means to her and what it represents. The representative discusses what she hopes to accomplish in Washington DC. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly