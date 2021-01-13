Attende Domine - Gregorian Chant for Lent. Attende Domine is a Lenten hymn of supplication. This hymn is primarily used during the Lenten season, but is also good for any use. I have used the … More

Attende Domine is a Lenten hymn of supplication. This hymn is primarily used during the Lenten season, but is also good for any use. I have used the recording from the CD 'Immortal Gregorian Chants' , a classic recording, which includes only 3 out of 5 stanzas. The entire song and translation is as follows:



Attende Domine, et miserere, quia peccavimus tibi.



Ad te Rex summe, omnium Redemptor,

oculos nostros sublevamus flentes:

exaudi, Christe, supplicantum preces.



Attende Domine, et miserere, quia peccavimus tibi.



Dextera Patris, lapis angularis,

via salutis, ianua caelestis,

ablue nostri maculas delicti.



Attende Domine, et miserere, quia peccavimus tibi.



Rogamus, Deus, tuam maiestatem:

auribus sacris gemitus exaudi:

crimina nostra placidus indulge.



Attende Domine, et miserere, quia peccavimus tibi.



Tibi fatemur crimina admissa:

contrito corde pandimus occulta:

tua, Redemptor, pietas ignoscat.

Attende Domine, et miserere, quia peccavimus tibi.



Innocens captus, nec repugnans ductus;

testibus falsis pro impiis damnatus

quos redemisti, tu conserva, Christe.

Attende Domine, et miserere, quia peccavimus tibi.



The English translation:



Hear us, O Lord, and have mercy, because we have sinned against Thee.



To Thee, highest King, Redeemer of all,

do we lift up our eyes in weeping:

Hear, O Christ, the prayers of your servants.

Hear us, O Lord, and have mercy, because we have sinned against Thee.



Right hand of the Father, corner-stone,

way of salvation, gate of heaven,

wash away our stains of sin.

Hear us, O Lord, and have mercy, because we have sinned against Thee.



We beseech Thee, God, in Thy great majesty:

Hear our groans with Thy holy ears:

calmly forgive our crimes.

Hear us, O Lord, and have mercy, because we have sinned against Thee.



To Thee we confess our sins admitted with a contrite heart

We reveal the things hidden:

By Thy kindness, O Redeemer, overlook them.

Hear us, O Lord, and have mercy, because we have sinned against Thee.



The Innocent, seized, not refusing to be led;

condemned by false witnesses

because of impious men

O Christ, keep safe those whom Thou hast redeemed.

Hear us, O Lord, and have mercy, because we have sinned against Thee.