Twitter Insider Secretly Records CEO Jack Dorsey Detailing Agenda For Further Political Censorship.

'This is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day,' CEO says.



A leaked recording of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suggests that the company's policy enforcement actions will go far beyond banning President Trump.

The right-wing guerilla news outlet Project Veritas released a clip on Thursday given to them by a purported Twitter "insider … More

'This is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day,' CEO says.



A leaked recording of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suggests that the company's policy enforcement actions will go far beyond banning President Trump.

The right-wing guerilla news outlet Project Veritas released a clip on Thursday given to them by a purported Twitter "insider whistleblower" who secretly recorded remarks by Dorsey to staff.



"You should always feel free to express yourself in whatever format manifestation feels right," Dorsey said in the clip.



Dorsey, who recently addressed the controversy over his company's decision to permanently suspend the president, told staff in a virtual meeting that Twitter will do a "full retro" that will "take some time," but drew focus to the platform's former most high-profile account.