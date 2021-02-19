President of the National Catholic Bioethics Center Discusses In-Vitro Fertilization The Russian Orthodox Church is re-examining its stance on in-vitro fertilization reproductive technology, in … More





The Russian Orthodox Church is re-examining its stance on in-vitro fertilization reproductive technology, in light of medical advances. A draft of the proposed document was published earlier this month on the official site of the Russian Church. Comments are being collected by the Inter-Council Presence of the Russian Church, until March 29th. President of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, Dr. Joseph Meaney, joins us to discuss the topic further. He shares what some of the major ethical concerns have been and how those concerns have been addressed by advancements in science. Dr. Meaney explains what the draft document indicates and what hasn't changed in terms of the Russian Church's position. He gives his opinion on what other factors are playing into the timing of this discussion and what kind of reaction this is generating. Meaney discusses what married couples should keep in mind regarding in-vitro fertilization, coming from a Catholic and ethical perspective. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President of the National Catholic Bioethics Center Discusses In-Vitro FertilizationThe Russian Orthodox Church is re-examining its stance on in-vitro fertilization reproductive technology, in light of medical advances. A draft of the proposed document was published earlier this month on the official site of the Russian Church. Comments are being collected by the Inter-Council Presence of the Russian Church, until March 29th. President of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, Dr. Joseph Meaney, joins us to discuss the topic further. He shares what some of the major ethical concerns have been and how those concerns have been addressed by advancements in science. Dr. Meaney explains what the draft document indicates and what hasn't changed in terms of the Russian Church's position. He gives his opinion on what other factors are playing into the timing of this discussion and what kind of reaction this is generating. Meaney discusses what married couples should keep in mind regarding in-vitro fertilization, coming from a Catholic and ethical perspective. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly