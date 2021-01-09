The Black Nazarene 2015

Clicks795
The Black Nazarene is a blackened, life-sized wooden icon of Jesus Christ carrying a cross. It was constructed in Mexico in the early 17th century by an Aztec carpenter. Spanish Augustinian Recollect friar missionaries to Manila, Philippines originally brought the icon to Manila in 1606. The transport ship caught fire, burning the icon, but the locals kept the charred statue. Miracles, especially healings, have been reported in its presence. The church in which it stood burned down around it in 1791 and 1929, was destroyed by earthquakes in 1645 and 1863, and was damaged during bombing in 1945. It used to be carried through the streets every January, and Christians would rub cloths on it to make healing relics, but centuries of this treatment have left the statue in bad shape, and since 1998 a replica is paraded at the feast day celebrations. In 1650, Pope Innocent X issued a papal bull which canonically established the Cofradia de Jesús Nazareno to encourage devotion; in the 19th century Pope Pius VII granted indulgences to those who piously pray before the image.
MANILA - Millions of devotees flocked to the feast of the black statue of Jesus Christ in Manila on Friday.
The Black Nazarene, a 17th century icon carved in Mexico, is believed to bring miracles to devotees seeking petitions.
Devotees waved white towels shouting "Viva, Senor Nazareno" during morning prayers at Manila's Rizal Park, where an estimated one million people gathered.
A five-kilometre procession followed, drawing devotees jostling to get close to the revered statue and wipe it with their towels.
A 44-year-old man, who belonged to the entourage guarding the statue on a carriage, died of suffocation and cardiac arrest, authorities said.
Hundreds of other people in the crowd were treated mostly for cuts or hypertension.
The procession is expected to last 15 hours or more as it snakes its way around Manila's main avenues and narrow streets before ending in the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene.
Crowds are estimated to swell to around 10 million, an official from the basilica said.
Onlookers threw white towels and handkerchiefs to those on the carriage for them to wipe on the statue, which depicts Jesus kneeling with a heavy cross, in the hope of carrying away some of its healing powers.
"It feels light, he (Nazarene) answers all my prayers," said 56-year-old devotee Corazon Castro.
Many Filipino Catholics are likely to go back to Rizal Park on January 18 to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis on his Philippines visit.
"We'll come back here to see the Pope, to receive some blessing," Castro said.
Some devotees determined to touch or catch sight of the wooden icon, scrambled over people's heads and shoulders as the carriage moved slowly through the crowd.
"I'm here for the health of my children, we pray that the Nazarene protects us," a devotee of 10 years and father of two, Lester Delgado, said.
The procession has been celebrated for more than 200 years in the capital of the Philippines, where around 85 percent of the population is Roman Catholic.
The Black Nazarene is also paraded through the city streets on Good Friday. It is not known why the statue turned black, though there are myths that the original statue donated by Spanish priests was burned as a fire erupted on the ship that carried it to the Philippines.
The statue paraded in the streets is no longer the original, as parts of the statue are being preserved.
