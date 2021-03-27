Crisis at the Border: "Border Patrol is Overwhelmed, Overworked and Discouraged..." 18 Republican Senators are documenting what they are witnessing along the US-Mexico border. The group of Senators … More





18 Republican Senators are documenting what they are witnessing along the US-Mexico border. The group of Senators say the Biden administration outlawed any media from attending, but that isn't stopping the Senators from using their own cellphones. They visited a detention center, and traveled with border patrol in cars and boats. They say their goal is to show the American people the crisis that is taking place. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma says that despite what the Biden administration is telling the American people, the border is open. He says the migrants are given a court notice to appear, but those court dates are three years in the future, and they are then released into the US. Senators say these migrants are testing positive for COVID-19 at a seven times higher rate than the American population. Senator Susan Collins of Maine tweeted, "Border patrol is overwhelmed, overworked and discouraged by new policies." Senator Ted Cruz is calling it a national security crisis. During his press conference yesterday, President Joe Biden said the surge is seasonal and more people make the trek in the winter months. Republicans say he needs to get his head out of the sand and find solutions fast. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.