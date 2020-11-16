Three Saints of the Day: Saint Gertrude the Great , German Benedictine nun, Virgin, mystic, and theologian. Patron Saint of the West Indies. St. Margaret of Scotland , known as the Pearl of Scotland,… More

Three Saints of the Day:



Saint Gertrude the Great , German Benedictine nun, Virgin, mystic, and theologian. Patron Saint of the West Indies.



St. Margaret of Scotland , known as the Pearl of Scotland, the only Royal Scottish Saint.

St. Giuseppe Moscati , 20th Century Italian Physician and Professor, affectionately known as the Doctor of Poor.