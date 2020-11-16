Clicks45
Three Saints of the Day:
Saint Gertrude the Great, German Benedictine nun, Virgin, mystic, and theologian. Patron Saint of the West Indies.
St. Margaret of Scotland, known as the Pearl of Scotland, the only Royal Scottish Saint.
St. Giuseppe Moscati, 20th Century Italian Physician and Professor, affectionately known as the Doctor of Poor.
