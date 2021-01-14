Fr Robinson, Priest, Professor and Author of "The Realist Guide to Religion and Science' "If humans do not have a transcendent God to answer to, then there is no reason for them to respect one anothe… More

Fr Robinson, Priest, Professor and Author of "The Realist Guide to Religion and Science'



"If humans do not have a transcendent God to answer to, then there is no reason for them to respect one another. There is no reason for them to respect their parents, as being placedover them by God. There is no reason to respect unborn life as coming from God or elderly life as belonging to God. There is no reason to respect the vows of marriage, as being aninstitution of God. There is no reason to respect another person’s property, as being a right given by God. There is no reason to respect the truth, as something owed to the person you are speaking to. The lack of respect for God is the ultimate reason today why many children have no regard to their parents; why you have so many people celebrating the murder of unborn babies or of the elderly; the rampant practice of divorce, which is a form of adultery; the greater and greater presence of fraud and scams; and the total disregard for truth that we find in so many of our sources of information."