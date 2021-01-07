Clicks2
World Over - 2021-01-07 - Steven Mosher with Raymond Arroyo
STEVEN MOSHER, Asia expert and president of The Population Research Institute on state of US-China relations as we approach a new presidential administration, the ongoing crackdown on Hong Kong by Communist China and the increased persecution faced by Chinese Christians and religious minorities.
