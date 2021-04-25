Clicks3
Recitation of the Regina Coeli with Pope Francis | 25 April 2021 “Queen of Heaven, Rejoice!” Yes, indeed. Your son has conquered death and saved us all. Join us LIVE from Vatican for the Recitation …More
Recitation of the Regina Coeli with Pope Francis | 25 April 2021
“Queen of Heaven, Rejoice!” Yes, indeed. Your son has conquered death and saved us all. Join us LIVE from Vatican for the Recitation of the Regina Coeli with Pope Francis. Watch Daily Mass on Shalom World and receive the abundant grace of God. Shalom World TV will be airing all Papal events Live on this YouTube channel.
Kindly subscribe to this official Shalom World YouTube to receive all Papal Live event notifications from the Vatican.
Support us: shalomworld.org/give
MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD
Shalom World's main website: shalomworld.org
Shalom Media: shalommedia.org
Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org
Shalom Media Store: shalommediastore.org
TO DOWNLOAD THE APP
iOS: apple.com/us/app/shalom-world-tv/id995030357
Android: google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ceino.shalomworld&hl=en_
TO SUPPORT US
shalomworld.org/donate
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/shalomworld/
Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv
Instagram: instagram.com/shalomworldtv/
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world
Subscribe: youtube.com/channel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A
“Queen of Heaven, Rejoice!” Yes, indeed. Your son has conquered death and saved us all. Join us LIVE from Vatican for the Recitation of the Regina Coeli with Pope Francis. Watch Daily Mass on Shalom World and receive the abundant grace of God. Shalom World TV will be airing all Papal events Live on this YouTube channel.
Kindly subscribe to this official Shalom World YouTube to receive all Papal Live event notifications from the Vatican.
Support us: shalomworld.org/give
MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD
Shalom World's main website: shalomworld.org
Shalom Media: shalommedia.org
Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org
Shalom Media Store: shalommediastore.org
TO DOWNLOAD THE APP
iOS: apple.com/us/app/shalom-world-tv/id995030357
Android: google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ceino.shalomworld&hl=en_
TO SUPPORT US
shalomworld.org/donate
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/shalomworld/
Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv
Instagram: instagram.com/shalomworldtv/
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world
Subscribe: youtube.com/channel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A