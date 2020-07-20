Marxists infiltrated into the Hierarchy replace Catholic Church with a "Universal church": Fr Edgardo Arellano

Bergoglio rebels against the Church that Jesus Christ founded, so instead of promoting Catholicism, he promotes Marxist theology of liberation. Bergoglio's mentors were the Marxists Lucio Gera and Rafael Tello, who were the fathers of the Marxist heretics "theology of the people", according to which "the people" are not subject to evangelize but evangelizing subject. The Argentinian who runs the … More

Bergoglio rebels against the Church that Jesus Christ founded, so instead of promoting Catholicism, he promotes Marxist theology of liberation. Bergoglio's mentors were the Marxists Lucio Gera and Rafael Tello, who were the fathers of the Marxist heretics "theology of the people", according to which "the people" are not subject to evangelize but evangelizing subject. The Argentinian who runs the blog, 'the wanderer' explained why: "Bergoglio's first gesture at the Vatican loggia on 3/13/13, was to ask for the blessing of the people. And that also explains why he ordered a Poll to find out the opinion of the people on the family and other sexual moral issues. The people teach »