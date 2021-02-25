Clicks61
Tesa
Bishop Thomas Tobin: "Just received my first Covid vaccine. It's a good, safe and moral thing to do. Sincere gratitude to the scientists, health care professionals, and public officials who are working hard to make it happen."
Bishop Thomas Tobin: "Just received my first Covid vaccine. It’s a good, safe and moral thing to do. Sincere gratitude to the scientists, health care professionals, and public officials who are working hard to make it happen."
Cuthbert Mayne
@pope innocent III didn’t know you were an expert in vaccines too in addition to your pontifical duties. Amazing.
Pope Innocent lll
Hey Tommy, drink it if you want to, you have free will, yet stop misleading the Faithful.
It is impossible for an unproven chemical mixture, to be safe.
AlexBKaiser
To be saved for all eternity, to be damned for all eternity, and to not make your every effort to avoid the one and make sure of the other, is something inconceivable. St Leonard of Port Maurice
