Weed-Killing Chemical Roundup Found In Cheerios And Quaker Oats Products

THE FDA and food According to a report by Business Insider, the Environmental Working Group has conducted multiple tests to determine the presence of weed-killer in certain breakfast foods. In … More

THE FDA and food According to a report by Business Insider, the Environmental Working Group has conducted multiple tests to determine the presence of weed-killer in certain breakfast foods. In August of 2018, the group reportedly published a report that found traces of glyphosate, the most widely used pesticide in the world, in dozens of Quaker, Kellog's and General Mills products, including popular cereals like Cheerios and Lucky Charms. The report tested levels of glyphosate in 45 samples of conventionally grown oats and determined that 31 fell below its safety criteria. Business Insider points out that it remains possible that scientists could uncover new safety concerns for cr