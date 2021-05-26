If you Truely are adept to our Catholic Faith then you will know when changes are made to the True Magisterium and Doctrines which will stir you to defend and fight to keep the Truth. The Sun is … More

If you Truely are adept to our Catholic Faith then you will know when changes are made to the True Magisterium and Doctrines which will stir you to defend and fight to keep the Truth. The Sun is always the sun and the moon is always the moon. The True Magisterium has to always be the True Magisterium of the Catholic and Apostolic Church...