Sidebar
See how confused they are?
DefendTruth
1
1 hour ago
Here's the moment where CNNElection shows Biden gaining 110,000 votes in Wisconsin INSTANTLY.
Ultraviolet
55 minutes ago
I would argue that isn't confusion, it's propaganda.
