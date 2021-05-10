Old-Rite Catholic Jean Raspail’s Prophecy Becomes Reality The great Paul Craig Roberts, a former associate editor of the Wall Street Journal and Republican, refers in his newest article to the … More

Old-Rite Catholic Jean Raspail’s Prophecy Becomes Reality



The great Paul Craig Roberts, a former associate editor of the Wall Street Journal and Republican, refers in his newest article to the famous French novel The Camp of the Saints written by the Old-Rite-Catholic Jean Raspail in 1973. It depicts the destruction of Western civilisation through mass immigration driven by leftwing and anarchist compassion, and the persecution of the the few warning voices. The process ends in genocide. The novel returned to the bestseller list in 2011.



Roberts notices that the process of self-destruction of American Culture has advanced beyond Raspail’s predictions. Quote, “The Democrats, the media, the woke ‘intellectuals', the universities, and the public schools are hard at work preparing our doom.” The blue states believe in white guilt, critical race theory, systemic racism, identity politics, and that all products of Western civilisation, even mathematics, are presented as symbols and devices of white supremacy. The red states are accepting the ideological assault.



White people in America have been infused with a sense of guilt and are weakened in their own defense by self-doubt, Roberts analysis. Quote, “Their monuments are removed, their history rewritten, their art and music denounced as racist, and their children turned against them in public schools and universities.” US policymakers base their actions in emotions, not in rational thought.



Already 25 years ago, Judge Robert Bork warned, “American culture is Eurocentric, and it must remain Eurocentric or collapse into meaninglessness. Standards of European and American origins are the only possible standards that can hold our society together and keep us a competent nation. If the legitimacy of Eurocentric standards is denied, there is nothing else. We are, then, entering a period of tribal hostilities.”



Roberts notices that education was replaced with anti-white indoctrination. University reading lists consist of compilations of rants by ideologues describing the horrors of slavery, which is said to be unique to Western civilisation. Scholarly and artistic standards are being stamped out. Roberts doubts that insouciant white Americans will understand before it is too late for them.