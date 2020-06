Funeral Mass for Bishop George V. Murry, S.J., fifth bishop of Youngstown on June 12, 2020, at St. Columba Cathedral Youngstown, Ohio. Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr, from Cincinnati, presider; Msgr. … More

Funeral Mass for Bishop George V. Murry, S.J., fifth bishop of Youngstown on June 12, 2020, at St. Columba Cathedral Youngstown, Ohio. Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr, from Cincinnati, presider; Msgr. Robert Siffrin, homilist.