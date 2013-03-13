Pope Francis was elected on March 13, 2013. Here we are 8 years later. Every pope is a gift to the Church, but it is one that has to be unwrapped slowly and carefully to discover all that's inside. … More





Pope Francis was elected on March 13, 2013. Here we are 8 years later. Every pope is a gift to the Church, but it is one that has to be unwrapped slowly and carefully to discover all that's inside. Have really started unwrapping Pope Francis? Here Fr. Eric Nicolai preaches from Ernescliff College about our deepest attitude to the Pope.