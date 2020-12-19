Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
78
HerzMariae
1
1 hour ago
UK court affirms right to call a transgender woman a man on Twitter.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Download
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Ultraviolet
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
13 minutes ago
"pig in a wig".. That's a bit unchariable. Fail-tranny is the term "the community" itself uses to describe their own botches. Seems both accurate and fair.
;-)
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up