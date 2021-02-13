EWTN News Nightly | Friday, February 12, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Former President Donald Trump's defense team received its chance to rebut House impeachment managers' arguments, that … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Former President Donald Trump's defense team received its chance to rebut House impeachment managers' arguments, that the former president is guilty of inciting a crowd to attack the Capitol on January 6th. The defense team used just a fraction of the 16 hours they were allotted to present their case. At the White House, state and local leaders from around the nation, including the mayors of Miami and Detroit, met with President Joe Biden to discuss the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, part of which proposes sending hundreds of billions of dollars to states and municipalities. Meanwhile, new research indicates that as fertility rates have fallen around the world over the last decade, the U.S. has experienced a decline as well. Senior fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, Brad Wilcox, joins to talk more about what is being seen around the U.S. and the world. And as Catholics worldwide prepare for this Lenten season, a new book is providing greater insight into Divine Mercy. 'Understanding Divine Mercy' written by Father Chris Alar, the director of the Association of Marian Helpers, summarizes the message and the devotion in one book. Fr. Chris joins to discuss his new book. Finally this evening, Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins us to share the story of the real St. Valentine - a man who dedicated his life to evangelization and love. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Friday, February 12, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Former President Donald Trump's defense team received its chance to rebut House impeachment managers' arguments, that the former president is guilty of inciting a crowd to attack the Capitol on January 6th. The defense team used just a fraction of the 16 hours they were allotted to present their case. At the White House, state and local leaders from around the nation, including the mayors of Miami and Detroit, met with President Joe Biden to discuss the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, part of which proposes sending hundreds of billions of dollars to states and municipalities. Meanwhile, new research indicates that as fertility rates have fallen around the world over the last decade, the U.S. has experienced a decline as well. Senior fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, Brad Wilcox, joins to talk more about what is being seen around the U.S. and the world. And as Catholics worldwide prepare for this Lenten season, a new book is providing greater insight into Divine Mercy. 'Understanding Divine Mercy' written by Father Chris Alar, the director of the Association of Marian Helpers, summarizes the message and the devotion in one book. Fr. Chris joins to discuss his new book. Finally this evening, Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins us to share the story of the real St. Valentine - a man who dedicated his life to evangelization and love. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly