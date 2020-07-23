Clicks36
5. Sanctifying Rest and Leisure
A university professor, mother and grandmother, explains how the spirit of Opus Dei can be lived in ordinary life in Africa. More information ► -------------------------------------------------------…More
A university professor, mother and grandmother, explains how the spirit of Opus Dei can be lived in ordinary life in Africa. More information ► ----------------------------------------------------------- Opus Dei is an institution of the Catholic Church. Opus Dei’s mission is to spread the message that all Christians are called by God to make Christ known and to seek holiness in and through their daily work, family life and social relations. Opus Dei was founded by St Josemaria Escriva in 1928. In this channel you will find videos about the Church, the Christian life, the spirit of Opus Dei and about St Josemaria and his successors. ► TO KNOW MORE: ✔ Website: opusdei.org/en-us/ ✔ Facebook: www.facebook.com/opusdei.eng ✔ Twitter: twitter.com/opusdeius ► SUBSCRIBE TO THIS CHANNEL www.youtube.com/channel/UCzTEi-z8TbFcNC…
Opus Dei is a cult. It was founded by a man who built his cult on self-aggrandizement and lies. It is a Trojan Horse in the Catholic Church, whose goal is to put one on their own men on the throne of Peter. One doesn't have to be Catholic to be a member of Opus Dei, and indeed, many Jews are members, but you'll not know that by asking, as like any secret organization, their membership is kept …More
Opus Dei is a cult. It was founded by a man who built his cult on self-aggrandizement and lies. It is a Trojan Horse in the Catholic Church, whose goal is to put one on their own men on the throne of Peter. One doesn't have to be Catholic to be a member of Opus Dei, and indeed, many Jews are members, but you'll not know that by asking, as like any secret organization, their membership is kept secret. They have taken over most 'Catholic' media, so you'll never hear criticism of Opus Dei in most Catholic publications.
akacatholic.com/opus-dei-watch-jan-feb-part-2/
akacatholic.com/opus-dei-watch-jan-feb-part-2/