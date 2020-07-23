5. Sanctifying Rest and Leisure

Opus Dei is a cult. It was founded by a man who built his cult on self-aggrandizement and lies. It is a Trojan Horse in the Catholic Church, whose goal is to put one on their own men on the throne of Peter. One doesn't have to be Catholic to be a member of Opus Dei, and indeed, many Jews are members, but you'll not know that by asking, as like any secret organization, their membership is kept … More



akacatholic.com/opus-dei-watch-jan-feb-part-2/ Opus Dei is a cult. It was founded by a man who built his cult on self-aggrandizement and lies. It is a Trojan Horse in the Catholic Church, whose goal is to put one on their own men on the throne of Peter. One doesn't have to be Catholic to be a member of Opus Dei, and indeed, many Jews are members, but you'll not know that by asking, as like any secret organization, their membership is kept secret. They have taken over most 'Catholic' media, so you'll never hear criticism of Opus Dei in most Catholic publications.