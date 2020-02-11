Clicks77
(✔) Reconciliation Mass of St. Willibrord - SSPX Utrecht
SSPX Utrecht FULL VIDEO - of the entire Pontifical Latin Mass (tridentine rite) on the Feast of Saint Willibrord, patron saint of the Netherlands, Apostle of Holland, with the reconciliation rite …More
SSPX Utrecht
FULL VIDEO - of the entire Pontifical Latin Mass (tridentine rite) on the Feast of Saint Willibrord, patron saint of the Netherlands, Apostle of Holland, with the reconciliation rite and blessing / consecration of the Roman Catholic Church of St. Willibrordus in Utrecht (Nederland), newest church of the Society of Saint Pius X.
www.youtube.com/watch Procession
www.youtube.com/watch Reconciliation rite
www.youtube.com/watch Sermon (English)
www.youtube.com/watch Reconciliation Preface
www.youtube.com/watch Pontifical Solemn High Mass
www.youtube.com/watch Kyrie Eleision (KV220 - Mozart)
www.youtube.com/watch Gloria
www.youtube.com/watch Credo (III)
www.youtube.com/watch Offertory (Ave Maria - Franck)
www.youtube.com/watch Preface
www.youtube.com/watch Sanctus
www.youtube.com/watch Benedictus
www.youtube.com/watch Agnus Dei
www.youtube.com/watch Communion I (Ave Verum - Byrd)
www.youtube.com/watch Communion II (Panis Angelicus - Franck)
www.youtube.com/watch Ite Missa Est (VIII)
www.youtube.com/watch Final Hymn (Holy God, we praise Thy name)
www.youtube.com/watch Organ Postlude - video compilation (Toccata - Widor) NL Pontificale Tridentijnse Hoogmis op het feest van Sint Willibrord in de Rooms-Katholieke St. Willibrordkerk te Utrecht door de bisschop monseigneur Fellay FSSPX, de generaal-overste van de Priesterbroederschap St. Pius X. Met de reconciliatie (verzoeningsrite) en kerkinzegening vooraf.
FR Rite de réconciliation et Messe pontificale de la solennité de Saint Willibrord, premier évêque d'Utrecht, apôtre des Pays-Bas et patron du Grand-Duché de Luxembourg; célebrée pas monseigneur Fellay, le Superieur General de la Fraternité Saint Pie X dans l'église catholique romaine de St-Willibrord à Utrecht.
DE Rekonziliation (Versöhnungsritus) und Tridentinisches Pontifikalamt zum Fest des Heiligen Willibrordi in der römisch-katholischen Sankt Willibrordus-Kirche zu Utrecht - die Niederlande, die neueste Kirche der Piusbruderschaft. Der Generaloberer der Priesterbruderschaft St. Pius X, Bishof Fellay, feiert die Heilige Messe.
ES Misa Pontifical (rito tridentino) con el Monseñor Bernard Fellay, superior general de la Hermandad Sacerdotal San Pío X en la Fiesta de San Villibrordo, santo patrono de los Países Bajos, apóstol de Holanda. Con el rito de reconciliación y bendición / consagración de la Iglesia católica romana de San Willibrordus en Utrecht (Países Bajos), la mas reciente Iglesia de la Fraternidad Sacerdotal San Pío X.
IT Riconciliazione è la Messa pontificale per la festa di San Villibrordo, un vescovo irlandese di origine britannica vissuto fra il VII e l'VIII secolo, che è considerato l'apostolo della Frisia, dei Paesi Bassi, del Belgio e del Lussemburgo. La messa è celebrata da monsignore Fellay, superiore della fraternità San Pio X nella chiesa cattolica romana di San Willibrord a Utrecht, Olanda.
PL Pontyfikalna msza łacińska ( w rycie trydenckim) odprawiana przez Biskupa Bernarda Fellaya, przełożonego generalnego Bractwa św. Piusa X, w święto św. Willibrorda, patrona Niderlandów, apostoła Holandii. Wraz z obrzędem pojednania i poświęcenia Kościoła św. Willibrorda w Utrechcie, najnowszego kościoła Bractwa św. Piusa X.
PT Missa Pontifical Solene (rito tridentino) com D. Bernard Fellay, superior geral da Fraternidade Sacerdotal São Pio X, na festa de São Vilibrordo, santo padroeiro dos Países Baixos e Apóstolo da Holanda; com o rito de reconciliação e a benção/consagração da igreja catolica romana de São Vilibrordo em Utrecht (Holanda), a mais nova igreja da Fraternidade Sacerdotal São Pio X. VN Thánh Lễ Misa Truyền Thống 1962 (tiếng Latinh) với Cha bề trên Huynh đoàn Thánh Piô X, giám mục phó Bernard Fellay. Thánh lễ tạ ơn khánh thành nhà thờ Thánh Willibrordus ở thành phố Utrecht tại Hà Lan. Thánh Villibrordô là vị giám mục thứ nhất của Nước Hòa Lan, Vương Quốc Bỉ và Luxembourg.
