Clicks776
Saint Margaret of Hungary (January 18) mantheycalltom Saint Margaret of Hungary (January 18)More
Saint Margaret of Hungary (January 18)
mantheycalltom Saint Margaret of Hungary (January 18)
mantheycalltom Saint Margaret of Hungary (January 18)
JKinga Tomorrow... Saint Margaret of Hungary (January 18)
A Blessed Feast Day for you and Hungary... Viriditas
A Blessed Feast Day for you and Hungary... Viriditas
Nacida de una estirpe de santos
Other Saints of the Day:
Agathius the Martyr
Ammonius of Astas
Archelais the Martyr
Beatrix of Este the Younger
Charlotte Lucas
Catus
Christina Ciccarelli
Day
Deicola of Lure
Faustina of Como
Fazzio of Verona
Félicité Pricet
Jaime Hilario Barbel Cosen
Leobard of Tours
Liberata of Como
Margaret of Hungary
Marie de la Dive veuve du Verdier de la Sorinière
Maria Teresa Fasce
Monique Pichery…More
Agathius the Martyr
Ammonius of Astas
Archelais the Martyr
Beatrix of Este the Younger
Charlotte Lucas
Catus
Christina Ciccarelli
Day
Deicola of Lure
Faustina of Como
Fazzio of Verona
Félicité Pricet
Jaime Hilario Barbel Cosen
Leobard of Tours
Liberata of Como
Margaret of Hungary
Marie de la Dive veuve du Verdier de la Sorinière
Maria Teresa Fasce
Monique Pichery…More
Other Saints of the Day:
Agathius the Martyr
Ammonius of Astas
Archelais the Martyr
Beatrix of Este the Younger
Charlotte Lucas
Catus
Christina Ciccarelli
Day
Deicola of Lure
Faustina of Como
Fazzio of Verona
Félicité Pricet
Jaime Hilario Barbel Cosen
Leobard of Tours
Liberata of Como
Margaret of Hungary
Marie de la Dive veuve du Verdier de la Sorinière
Maria Teresa Fasce
Monique Pichery
Moseus of Astas
Paul of Egypt
Prisca of Rome
Susanna the Martyr
Thecla the Martyr
Ulfrid of Sverige
Victoire Gusteau
Volusian of Tours
saints.sqpn.com/18-january
Agathius the Martyr
Ammonius of Astas
Archelais the Martyr
Beatrix of Este the Younger
Charlotte Lucas
Catus
Christina Ciccarelli
Day
Deicola of Lure
Faustina of Como
Fazzio of Verona
Félicité Pricet
Jaime Hilario Barbel Cosen
Leobard of Tours
Liberata of Como
Margaret of Hungary
Marie de la Dive veuve du Verdier de la Sorinière
Maria Teresa Fasce
Monique Pichery
Moseus of Astas
Paul of Egypt
Prisca of Rome
Susanna the Martyr
Thecla the Martyr
Ulfrid of Sverige
Victoire Gusteau
Volusian of Tours
saints.sqpn.com/18-january
Santa Margherita d'Ungheria Principessa e religiosa
18 gennaio
Nacque nel 1242 da Bela IV re d’Ungheria e dalla regina Maria di origine bizantina, probabilmente nel castello di Turòc. Nel 1252 fu condotta al monastero delle Domenicane di s. Maria nell’Isola delle Lepri sul Danubio presso Buda, fondato da suo padre.
Qui fa la sua professione religiosa nel 1254 e prende il velo nel 1261. Pregava …More
18 gennaio
Nacque nel 1242 da Bela IV re d’Ungheria e dalla regina Maria di origine bizantina, probabilmente nel castello di Turòc. Nel 1252 fu condotta al monastero delle Domenicane di s. Maria nell’Isola delle Lepri sul Danubio presso Buda, fondato da suo padre.
Qui fa la sua professione religiosa nel 1254 e prende il velo nel 1261. Pregava …More
Santa Margherita d'Ungheria Principessa e religiosa
18 gennaio
Nacque nel 1242 da Bela IV re d’Ungheria e dalla regina Maria di origine bizantina, probabilmente nel castello di Turòc. Nel 1252 fu condotta al monastero delle Domenicane di s. Maria nell’Isola delle Lepri sul Danubio presso Buda, fondato da suo padre.
Qui fa la sua professione religiosa nel 1254 e prende il velo nel 1261. Pregava continuamente sempre con le stesse preghiere, riservando particolare devozione alla Passione di Cristo e all’Eucaristia. Non aveva una grande cultura appena un po’ sopra il livello del saper leggere e scrivere. Margherita si faceva leggere le Sacre Scritture e si affidava alla guida spirituale del suo confessore, il domenicano Marcello, già Provinciale d’Ungheria.
Aveva uno smisurato amore per la povertà, il quale unito alla sua vita ascetica la portò ad elevarsi in un grado di vicinanza a Dio da meritare il dono delle visioni. E’ stata una delle più grandi mistiche medioevali d’Ungheria. Morì il 18 gennaio 1270 nel suo convento dell’Isola delle Lepri, presso Budapest, la sua tomba divenne meta di pellegrinaggi, mentre avveniva uno dei miracoli attribuitegli, i presenti erano più di tremila.
Un anno dopo la sua morte, il fratello Stefano V re d’Ungheria chiese al papa Gregorio X un’inchiesta sulla santità della sorella, cosa che avvenne, ma i testi di questo primo processo non sono conservati.
Un secondo processo fu indetto da papa Innocenzo V nel 1276 ma anche questi atti sono scomparsi, ne rimase una copia nel convento domenicano in Ungheria. Nel frattempo in patria, Margherita era già venerata come una santa. Nel ‘600 si ritornò a sollecitare Roma per la dichiarazione ufficiale ma bisogna arrivare al 1729 dopo una ricognizione delle reliquie che esce fuori insieme ad esse la copia conservata dalle suore del 1276, fonte principale per la vita della santa, essendo irreperibili tutti i documenti ufficiali precedenti.
Nel frattempo le reliquie erano state trasferite a causa dell’invasione turca, dal convento di Isola delle Lepri a quello delle Clarisse di Presburgo nel 1618.
Pur tardando il riconoscimento ufficiale, il culto per s. Margherita fu esteso all’Ordine Domenicano e alla Diocesi di Transilvania nel 1804. Durante l’800 la festa si estese a tutte le Diocesi ungheresi, poi dietro le richieste di alcuni cardinali e dell’Ordine Domenicano fu concessa la canonizzazione equipollente da papa Pio XII nel 1943.
La sua immagine è frequentissima nell’iconografia italiana e ungherese.
Autore: Antonio Borrelli
18 gennaio
Nacque nel 1242 da Bela IV re d’Ungheria e dalla regina Maria di origine bizantina, probabilmente nel castello di Turòc. Nel 1252 fu condotta al monastero delle Domenicane di s. Maria nell’Isola delle Lepri sul Danubio presso Buda, fondato da suo padre.
Qui fa la sua professione religiosa nel 1254 e prende il velo nel 1261. Pregava continuamente sempre con le stesse preghiere, riservando particolare devozione alla Passione di Cristo e all’Eucaristia. Non aveva una grande cultura appena un po’ sopra il livello del saper leggere e scrivere. Margherita si faceva leggere le Sacre Scritture e si affidava alla guida spirituale del suo confessore, il domenicano Marcello, già Provinciale d’Ungheria.
Aveva uno smisurato amore per la povertà, il quale unito alla sua vita ascetica la portò ad elevarsi in un grado di vicinanza a Dio da meritare il dono delle visioni. E’ stata una delle più grandi mistiche medioevali d’Ungheria. Morì il 18 gennaio 1270 nel suo convento dell’Isola delle Lepri, presso Budapest, la sua tomba divenne meta di pellegrinaggi, mentre avveniva uno dei miracoli attribuitegli, i presenti erano più di tremila.
Un anno dopo la sua morte, il fratello Stefano V re d’Ungheria chiese al papa Gregorio X un’inchiesta sulla santità della sorella, cosa che avvenne, ma i testi di questo primo processo non sono conservati.
Un secondo processo fu indetto da papa Innocenzo V nel 1276 ma anche questi atti sono scomparsi, ne rimase una copia nel convento domenicano in Ungheria. Nel frattempo in patria, Margherita era già venerata come una santa. Nel ‘600 si ritornò a sollecitare Roma per la dichiarazione ufficiale ma bisogna arrivare al 1729 dopo una ricognizione delle reliquie che esce fuori insieme ad esse la copia conservata dalle suore del 1276, fonte principale per la vita della santa, essendo irreperibili tutti i documenti ufficiali precedenti.
Nel frattempo le reliquie erano state trasferite a causa dell’invasione turca, dal convento di Isola delle Lepri a quello delle Clarisse di Presburgo nel 1618.
Pur tardando il riconoscimento ufficiale, il culto per s. Margherita fu esteso all’Ordine Domenicano e alla Diocesi di Transilvania nel 1804. Durante l’800 la festa si estese a tutte le Diocesi ungheresi, poi dietro le richieste di alcuni cardinali e dell’Ordine Domenicano fu concessa la canonizzazione equipollente da papa Pio XII nel 1943.
La sua immagine è frequentissima nell’iconografia italiana e ungherese.
Autore: Antonio Borrelli
2 more comments from Irapuato
Santa Margarita de Hungría, virgen, princesa, religiosa, 1270. Su espiritualidad se caracteriza por su devoción al Espíritu Santo, a Jesús crucificado, a la Eucaristía y a María. Mediadora “de tranquilidad y de paz fundadas en la justicia y la caridad en Cristo, no solo para su patria, sino para todo el mundo”. -Papa Pio XII en la canonización de Sta. Margarita. Nacida de una estirpe de santos. …More
Santa Margarita de Hungría, virgen, princesa, religiosa, 1270. Su espiritualidad se caracteriza por su devoción al Espíritu Santo, a Jesús crucificado, a la Eucaristía y a María. Mediadora “de tranquilidad y de paz fundadas en la justicia y la caridad en Cristo, no solo para su patria, sino para todo el mundo”. -Papa Pio XII en la canonización de Sta. Margarita. Nacida de una estirpe de santos. Hija de Bela IV, rey de Hungría y de María Láscaris, hija del emperador de Constantinopla, antes de nacer, en 1242, fue ofrecida a Dios para la liberación de Hungría de las hordas de los tártaros. A los tres años fue confiada a las monjas dominicas de Veszprém. A los doce años se traslada al nuevo monasterio edificado por su padre el rey en una isla del Denubio junto a la ciudad llamada Buda, y allí hizo la profesión en manos de fray Humberto de Romans. Tomando conciencia de su extraordinaria misión la joven princesa se dedicó con fervor heroico a recorrer el camino de la perfección. La ascesis conventual del silencio, soledad, oración y penitencia se armonizaron con un celo ardoroso por la paz, un gran valor para denunciar las injusticias y una gran cordialidad con sus compañeras, a las que servía con gozo en los más humildes servicios. Su vida de piedad se cualifica por la devoción al Espíritu Santo, a Jesús crucificado, a la Eucaristía y a María. Murió con solo 28 años, en este monasterio, el 18 de enero de 1270 y allí permaneció sepultado su cuerpo hasta 1526. Después de diversas vicisitudes sus reliquias fueron colocadas en la iglesia de las clarisas de Bratislava (1618), pero desaparecieron con la supresión del monasterio en 1782. Pío XII la invocaba en su canonización el 19 de noviembre de 1943 como mediadora “de tranquilidad y de paz fundadas en la justicia y la caridad en Cristo, no solo para su patria, sino para todo el mundo”.
www.oremosjuntos.com/Santoral/Enero18.html
www.oremosjuntos.com/Santoral/Enero18.html
Saint Margaret, O.P., (January 27, 1242 – January 18, 1271) was a Dominican nun and the daughter of King Béla IV of Hungary and Maria Laskarina. She was the younger sister of St. Kinga of Poland (Kunegunda) and the Blessed Yolanda of Poland and, through her father, the niece of the famed Saint Elizabeth of Hungary.
Margaret was born in Klis Fortress in the Kingdom of Croatia, the eighth…More
Margaret was born in Klis Fortress in the Kingdom of Croatia, the eighth…More
Saint Margaret, O.P., (January 27, 1242 – January 18, 1271) was a Dominican nun and the daughter of King Béla IV of Hungary and Maria Laskarina. She was the younger sister of St. Kinga of Poland (Kunegunda) and the Blessed Yolanda of Poland and, through her father, the niece of the famed Saint Elizabeth of Hungary.
Margaret was born in Klis Fortress in the Kingdom of Croatia, the eighth and last daughter (9th of 10 children) of the royal couple. They resided there during the Mongol invasion of Hungary (1241–42) as her father was also ruler of this land.[1] Her parents vowed that if Hungary was liberated from the Mongols, they would dedicate the child to religion.
The four-year-old Margaret was entrusted by her parents to the Dominican monastery at Veszprém in 1245. Six years later she was transferred to the Monastery of the Blessed Virgin founded by her parents on Nyulak Szigete (Rabbit Island) near Buda (today Margaret Island, named after her, and a part of Budapest; the ruins of the monastery can still be seen). She spent the rest of her life there, dedicating herself to religion and opposing all attempts of her father to arrange a political marriage for her with King Ottokar II of Bohemia. She appears to have taken solemn vows when she was eighteen years old.
Much of the details of her life are known from the Legend of Saint Margaret, written probably in the 14th century and translated from Latin to Hungarian in the 15th. The only remaining copy of the legend is in the Margaret Codex copied by the Dominican nun Lea Ráskay around 1510. According to the legend, Margaret chastised herself from early childhood, wore an iron girdle, hairshirts and shoes spiked with nails. She later also performed the dirtiest tasks in the monastery.
She was venerated as a saint soon after her death, e.g., a church dedicated to her in Bocfolde, Zala county, appears in documents dated 1426. Steps were taken to procure her canonization shortly after her death, at the request of her brother King Stephen V. The necessary investigations were taken up between 1271 and 1276, but the canonization process was not successful, even though seventy-four miracles were ascribed to her intercession, most of them referring to curing illnesses, even someone coming back from the dead. Among those giving testimony were twenty-seven people for whom miracles had been wrought. Unsuccessful attempts to canonize her were also made in 1640 and 1770. She was finally canonized by Pope Pius XII on 19 November 1943, at that time the feast day of her aunt, Saint Elizabeth of Hungary.
Her feast day is celebrated by the Dominican Order, raised by Pope Pius VII to a festum duplex, is the day of her death, January 18.
Her monastery was among those suppressed in 1782, part of the suppression of all monastic Orders by the Emperor Joseph II. At that time, her remains were given to the Poor Clares. They were kept in Pozsony (today Bratislava) and Buda. The relics were partly destroyed in 1789 but some portions were preserved and are now kept in Esztergom, Győr, and Pannonhalma.
In art Margaret is usually depicted in a Dominican nun's religious habit, holding a white lily and a book.[2]
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_of_Hungary_(saint)
Margaret was born in Klis Fortress in the Kingdom of Croatia, the eighth and last daughter (9th of 10 children) of the royal couple. They resided there during the Mongol invasion of Hungary (1241–42) as her father was also ruler of this land.[1] Her parents vowed that if Hungary was liberated from the Mongols, they would dedicate the child to religion.
The four-year-old Margaret was entrusted by her parents to the Dominican monastery at Veszprém in 1245. Six years later she was transferred to the Monastery of the Blessed Virgin founded by her parents on Nyulak Szigete (Rabbit Island) near Buda (today Margaret Island, named after her, and a part of Budapest; the ruins of the monastery can still be seen). She spent the rest of her life there, dedicating herself to religion and opposing all attempts of her father to arrange a political marriage for her with King Ottokar II of Bohemia. She appears to have taken solemn vows when she was eighteen years old.
Much of the details of her life are known from the Legend of Saint Margaret, written probably in the 14th century and translated from Latin to Hungarian in the 15th. The only remaining copy of the legend is in the Margaret Codex copied by the Dominican nun Lea Ráskay around 1510. According to the legend, Margaret chastised herself from early childhood, wore an iron girdle, hairshirts and shoes spiked with nails. She later also performed the dirtiest tasks in the monastery.
She was venerated as a saint soon after her death, e.g., a church dedicated to her in Bocfolde, Zala county, appears in documents dated 1426. Steps were taken to procure her canonization shortly after her death, at the request of her brother King Stephen V. The necessary investigations were taken up between 1271 and 1276, but the canonization process was not successful, even though seventy-four miracles were ascribed to her intercession, most of them referring to curing illnesses, even someone coming back from the dead. Among those giving testimony were twenty-seven people for whom miracles had been wrought. Unsuccessful attempts to canonize her were also made in 1640 and 1770. She was finally canonized by Pope Pius XII on 19 November 1943, at that time the feast day of her aunt, Saint Elizabeth of Hungary.
Her feast day is celebrated by the Dominican Order, raised by Pope Pius VII to a festum duplex, is the day of her death, January 18.
Her monastery was among those suppressed in 1782, part of the suppression of all monastic Orders by the Emperor Joseph II. At that time, her remains were given to the Poor Clares. They were kept in Pozsony (today Bratislava) and Buda. The relics were partly destroyed in 1789 but some portions were preserved and are now kept in Esztergom, Győr, and Pannonhalma.
In art Margaret is usually depicted in a Dominican nun's religious habit, holding a white lily and a book.[2]
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_of_Hungary_(saint)