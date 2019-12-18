The American arms factory General Dynamics Corporation began constructing a new U.S. Navy replenishment tanker on December 13 in San Diego.The tanker is named after Harvey Milk (+1978), a San Diego Naval dive officer who was kicked out from the Navy in the 1950s for engaging in homosexual fornication.His nephew, Stuart Milk, who attended Friday’s event said that naming the ship after his uncle promotes gay propaganda around the world.In his words, "This sends a global message of inclusion more powerful than simply ‘We’ll tolerate everyone’ but rather ‘We celebrate everyone’.”In this context, the word “inclusion” means “homosexual fornication,” and “everyone” stands for “homosexuals.”Harvey Milk has been turned into an icon of gay propaganda and is advertised as “the first openly gay elected official in the history of California.”