What is Confession? Why is sin so harmful? What's needed for a good Confession, and why do we ask for forgiveness from a man and not directly from God?

SUMMARIES OF CATHOLIC TEACHING 04/15/2021

1. Why go to Confession?

Through the sacramental absolution of the priest, who acts in the name of Christ, God grants the penitent forgiveness and peace, restores the grace by which we live as a child of God and can reach heaven, eternal happiness

Meditate with Saint Josemaria

2. What is sin?

“GOD NEVER GETS TIRED OF FORGIVING US, BUT SOMETIMES WE GET TIRED OF ASKING FOR HIS FORGIVENESS.” POPE FRANCIS.

Sins are evaluated according to their gravity; the Church distinguishes between mortal and venial sin. Mortal sin destroys charity in a person's heart by a grave violation of God’s law; it turns one away from God, who is our ultimate end and beatitude, by preferring an inferior good to Him. Venial sin doesn't destroy charity in the soul, even though it weakens and wounds it.



For a sin to be mortal, three conditions are required: an action that has as its object a grave matter, committed with full knowledge (full awareness) and deliberate consent.



Sin is specified by the Ten Commandments according to Jesus' answer to the rich young man: "Do not murder, do not commit adultery, do not steal, do not bear false witness, do not be unjust, honor your father and mother" (Mk 10:19). The gravity of sins is greater or lesser: a murder is more serious than a theft. The quality of the injured persons also counts: violence exercised against parents is more serious than that exercised against a stranger.



A venial sin is committed when one does not observe in a minor matter the measure prescribed by the moral law, or when one disobeys the moral law in a serious matter, but without full knowledge or without full consent. Venial sin weakens charity; it involves a disordered affection for created goods; it impedes the progress of the soul in the exercise of the virtues and the practice of moral good; it merits temporal penalties. Venial sin that is deliberate and remains unrepented disposes us little by little to commit mortal sin

Meditate with St. Josemaria

3. What is necessary for a good Confession?

IF EVER YOU FALL, MY SON, GO QUICKLY TO CONFESSION AND SEEK SPIRITUAL GUIDANCE. SHOW YOUR WOUND! – SO THAT IT GETS PROPERLY HEALED AND ALL POSSIBILITY OF INFECTION IS REMOVED, EVEN IF DOING THIS HURTS YOU AS MUCH AS HAVING AN OPERATION. THE FORGE, 192

Through the confession (or disclosure) of sins, man looks squarely at the sins he is guilty of, takes responsibility for them, and thereby opens himself again to God and to the communion of the Church. All mortal sins of which penitents after a diligent self-examination are conscious must be recounted by them in confession, even if they are most secret … for these sins sometimes wound the soul more grievously and are more dangerous than those which are committed openly.



Confession of all the sins we have committed shows true contrition and our desire for God’s mercy. It is like a sick person showing his wound to the doctor so he can be healed.



Satsifaction or penance. Many sins wrong our neighbour. We must do what is possible in order to repair the harm (e.g., return stolen goods, restore the reputation of someone slandered, pay compensation for injuries). Simple justice requires as much. But sin also injures and weakens the sinner himself, as well as his relationships with God and neighbour. Absolution takes away sin, but it does not remedy all the disorders sin has caused. Raised up from sin, the sinner must still recover his full spiritual health by doing something more to make amends for the sin: he must “make satisfaction for” or “expiate” his sins as instructed by the confessor

Meditate with St. Josemaria

4. Why ask for forgiveness from a man and not from God directly?

Only God can forgive sins (Mk 2:7). Since he is the Son of God, Jesus says of himself, “The Son of man has authority on earth to forgive sins” (Mk 2:10), and exercises this divine power: “Your sins are forgiven” (Mk 2:5; Lk 7:48).



Further, by virtue of his divine authority he confers this power on the Apostles (cf. Jn 20:21-23) and their successors to exercise in his name. Christ has willed that his Church should be the sign and instrument of the forgiveness and reconciliation that he acquired for us at the price of his blood. But he entrusted the exercise of the power of absolution to the apostolic ministry. Therefore the priest hearing Confessions acts “in the name of Christ” and “it is God himself” who, through the priest, tells us: “Be reconciled with God” (cf. 2 Cor 5:20)

Meditate with St. Josemaria

5. How often should we go to Confession?

GOD NEVER GETS TIRED OF FORGIVING US, BUT SOMETIMES WE GET TIRED OF ASKING FOR HIS FORGIVENESS. (POPE FRANCIS, 17 MARCH 2013)

After having attained the age of discretion, each of the faithful is bound by an obligation faithfully to confess serious sins at least once a year. Anyone who is aware of having committed a mortal sin must not receive Holy Communion, even if he experiences deep contrition, without having first received sacramental absolution. The Church strongly recommends the habitual confession of venial sins, as this helps the faithful form their conscience, fight against evil inclinations, welcome Christ’s healing, and make progress in the life of the Spirit. Children must go to the sacrament of Penance before receiving Holy Communion for the first time.



Christ’s call to conversion continues to resound in the lives of Christians. This … is an uninterrupted task for the whole Church who, “clasping sinners to her bosom, [is] at once holy and always in need of purification, [and] follows constantly the path of penance and renewal” (Lumen Gentium, 8). This endeavor of conversion is not just a human work. It is the movement of a “contrite heart,” drawn and moved by grace to respond to the merciful love of God who loved us first (cf. Ps 51:19; Jn 6:44; Jn 12:32; and 1 Jn 4:10).



The process of conversion and repentance was described by Jesus in the parable of the prodigal son, the centre of which is the merciful father (Lk 15:11-24). The fascination of illusory freedom, the abandonment of the father’s house; the extreme misery in which the son finds himself after squandering his fortune; his deep humiliation at finding himself obliged to feed swine, and still worse, at wanting to feed on the husks the pigs ate; his reflection on all he has lost; his repentance and decision to declare himself guilty before his father; the journey back; the father’s generous welcome; the father’s joy – all these are characteristic of the process of conversion. The beautiful robe, the ring, and the festive banquet are symbols of that new life – pure worthy, and joyful – of anyone who returns to God and to the bosom of his family, which is the Church. Only the heart of Christ who knows the depths of his Father’s love could reveal to us the abyss of his mercy in so simple and beautiful a way

Contemplating the mystery