Birth of St John the Baptist

"O Prophet and Forerunner of the presence of Christ, we who fervently honour you cannot worthily praise you. For by your revered and glorious birth the barrenness of your mother and the muteness of your father were unbound, and the incarnation of the Son of God is proclaimed to the world." 15th-century painting by an unknown Master in the National Gallery of Art, Washington DC.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr