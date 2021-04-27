464-« Now that you know these things,you will be blessed if you do them. »(John 13, 17)The Highway Code...It's good to read it, to learn it by heart ...Without putting it into practice,we are very likely to have accidentsthat damage our car and that of others.The Bible makes you think of the highway code ...It's all well and good to read it, to learn it by heart ...Without putting it into practice, we are very likely to have accidentsthat damage our lives and the lives of others.(L.C.)