World Over - 2021-01-21 - Dan Lipinski and Marjorie Dannenfelser with Raymond Arroyo DAN LIPINSKI, former US Congressman from Illinois and former co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, and … More

World Over - 2021-01-21 - Dan Lipinski and Marjorie Dannenfelser with Raymond Arroyo



DAN LIPINSKI, former US Congressman from Illinois and former co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, and MARJORIE DANNENFELSER, president of The Susan B. Anthony List discuss the future of the pro-life cause under the Biden Administration.