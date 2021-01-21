Clicks3
World Over - 2021-01-21 - Dan Lipinski and Marjorie Dannenfelser with Raymond Arroyo DAN LIPINSKI, former US Congressman from Illinois and former co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, and …More
World Over - 2021-01-21 - Dan Lipinski and Marjorie Dannenfelser with Raymond Arroyo
DAN LIPINSKI, former US Congressman from Illinois and former co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, and MARJORIE DANNENFELSER, president of The Susan B. Anthony List discuss the future of the pro-life cause under the Biden Administration.
DAN LIPINSKI, former US Congressman from Illinois and former co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, and MARJORIE DANNENFELSER, president of The Susan B. Anthony List discuss the future of the pro-life cause under the Biden Administration.