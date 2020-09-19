Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
28
“The dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern for us.”
Tesa
1
54 minutes ago
Barret was the one Diane Feinstein called “too Catholic” for the Court. “Do you consider yourself an orthodox Catholic?” “I am a Catholic.”
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Eva
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
36 minutes ago
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up