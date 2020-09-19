Clicks 28

“The dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern for us.”

Tesa 1 54 minutes ago

Barret was the one Diane Feinstein called “too Catholic” for the Court. “Do you consider yourself an orthodox Catholic?” “I am a Catholic.”

