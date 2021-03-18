World Over - 2021-03-18 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo GERHARD CARDINAL MÜLLER, former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) discusses the recent Vatican pronouncement on … More

World Over - 2021-03-18 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo



GERHARD CARDINAL MÜLLER, former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) discusses the recent Vatican pronouncement on blessing same sex unions, and restrictions placed on the celebration of Masses inside St. Peter's Basilica. Highlights from Raymond Arroyo's special, virtual book signing of The Thief Who Stole Heaven hosted by EWTN's Doug Keck. MARY RICE HASSON, attorney and Director of the Catholic Women's Forum joins us with an update on the status of The Equality Act in the US Senate.