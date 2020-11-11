Clicks24

A better English Bishop on the second national lockdown

A message of encouragement from Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury following the imposition of a second national lockdown on England from November 5 2020, which, arbitrarily and without consultation,
A message of encouragement from Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury following the imposition of a second national lockdown on England from November 5 2020, which, arbitrarily and without consultation, prohibits acts of communal public worship. Filmed in Shrewsbury Cathedral November 7.
