A better English Bishop on the second national lockdown

A message of encouragement from Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury following the imposition of a second national lockdown on England from November 5 2020, which, arbitrarily and without consultation, prohibits acts of communal public worship. Filmed in Shrewsbury Cathedral November 7.