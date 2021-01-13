Spanish Priest Creates Amazing Snow Christ

After a heavy snowfall in Madrid last week, Father Toño Casado made a giant, beautiful snow crucifix.He posted pictures of his artwork on social media reminding the public that Christ was born on a silent winter night.Casado explains that little by little Christ "melts away before the gaze of the people, because He loves everyone and His heart is not made of ice.” With a sentimental touch he then says that the snow of the cross will melt "but the snow Jesus will always be alive in our eyes.”