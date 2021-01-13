Spanish Priest Creates Amazing Snow Christ

After a heavy snowfall in Madrid last week, Father Toño Casado made a giant, beautiful snow crucifix.
He posted pictures of his artwork on social media reminding the public that Christ was born on a silent winter night.
Casado explains that little by little Christ "melts away before the gaze of the people, because He loves everyone and His heart is not made of ice.” With a sentimental touch he then says that the snow of the cross will melt "but the snow Jesus will always be alive in our eyes.”
