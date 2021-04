EASTER OCTAVE THURSDAY« When I consider your heavens,the work of your fingers,the moon and the starswhich you have set in place,what is mankind that you aremindful of them,human beingsthat you care for them? »(Psalm 8, 3-4)You love us, Lord!To You, we are so precious,that You give us dignitywhich goes beyond any weakness in us.We give You thankswith a heart filled with wonder!(L.C.)