Body of St. Joseph to be found intact.

The Body of St. Joseph by Fr Paul Of Moll OSB +1896

“In an ecstasy, a saint has seen the body of St. Joseph preserved intact in a tomb, the site of which is yet unknown. The more the glorious Spouse of the most Blessed Virgin is honored, the sooner will the finding of his body take place, which will be a day of great joy for the Church.”



Prayer: The Remedy Against the Spirits of Darkness, Evil Forces, and Hatred From St. Paul of Moll



Our Mother of Good Counsel, august Queen of the heavens, Holy sovereign of the angels, Thou who from the beginning received from God the power and the mission to crush the head of Satan, we humbly beseech Thee to send Thy Holy Legions of Angels down to earth so that under Thy great power and command, they may pursue and combat the demons who are everywhere, suppress their evil and treachery, and drive them back into the abyss of hell. Amen.



O beautiful and tender Mother, Thou shalt always be our hope and defense. O tender and merciful Mother, send to us Thy Holy and powerful angels to defend us, and to drive far away from us the cruel and evil enemy. Amen.



Holy Angels and Archangels, protect us, defend us, and guard us. Amen.



O Jesus, our Divine Savior, in these troubled times, be merciful to each one of us, and to the whole world; be merciful to us we beg Thee. Grant to us Thy powerful graces and mercy to sustain us through the present dangers. Shield us with Thy Most Precious Blood. We give to Thee our unceasing appreciation, thanksgiving and love. Keep us always close to Thy most Sacred and beloved Heart. Amen.



It also says at the bottom of the paper to spread this prayer to every one you know.