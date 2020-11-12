Two Friends: Francis Congratulates Biden

Francis called Joe Biden in the morning of November 12 and congratulated him for his "victory" in the US Presidential election.
Biden thanked Francis for extending blessings and congratulations and stressed his appreciation for Francis’ "leadership in promoting peace." He expressed his wish to work together for “equality” of all mankind, “the poor,” climate change, and illegal mass immigration.
Nevertheless, the US election is not yet decided. There is still a recount of votes going on due to possible unlawful ballots and software "glitches" which created Biden's victory. The election will likely end up at the Supreme Court.
We all had a feeling that abortion wasn’t going to come up
Bergoglio is endorsing Biden's anti-Catholic agenda.
Bergoglio is endorsing Biden's anti-Catholic agenda.
"Therefore, 'as a rule of thumb,' one might well expect that in a month Bergoglio will declare to journalists, as a private person, that he is in favor of abortion or euthanasia. And that shouldn't be too upsetting," Cionci remarked.
"Therefore, 'as a rule of thumb,' one might well expect that in a month Bergoglio will declare to journalists, as a private person, that he is in favor of abortion or euthanasia. And that shouldn't be too upsetting," Cionci remarked.