SKULLDUGGERY: Q is in the House

Q is in the House
Mike and Dan talk to Marley Clements, a documentary filmmaker whose three-part Vice series QAnon: The Search for Q (with Bayan Joonam) is an in-depth investigation into the origins, operations, and leadership structure of the QAnon movement. Before that, Yahoo News reporter Jon Ward joins to about the House vote to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene — no stranger to QAnon —of committee assignments.
GUESTS:
Jon Ward (@jonward11), Senior Political Correspondent, Yahoo News
Marley Clements, documentary filmmaker, Vice
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
RESOURCES:
QAnon: The Search for Q, Vice on TV
"Dark to Light with Frank and Beanz", episode with Patrick Byrne (Dec. 21, 2020)
"How three conspiracy theorists took 'Q' and sparked QAnon" by Brandy Zadrozny and Ben Collins, NBC News (Aug. 2018)
Mike Flynn's "army of digital soldiers" speech (Nov. 12, 2016)
"A Game Designer's Analysis of QAnon" by Reed Berkowitz (Sep. 2020)
Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod
Clicks7
- Report
Social networks