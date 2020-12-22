COVID-19 Update: QLD test times blow out; decision day for NSW restrictions | 7NEWS. Queensland COVID-19 test times blow out; decision day for NSW restrictions ahead of Christmas. Subscribe to 7NEWS … More





Queenslanders wanting a COVID-19 test have been forced to wait up to 8 hours in 30+ degree heat for swab, leading to fears many won't get tested; hopes for a COVID normal Christmas with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to announce a decision on restrictions today; long lines expected and QLD and VIC checkpoints ahead of Christmas break.



