Archbishop Viganò Criticises Francis’ “Last Dogma”

In his latest role, Francis has morphed into a “sponsors of pharmaceutical companies” and “strong supporter of vaccines,” Archbishop Viganò writes on MarcoTosatti (January 15).
Viganò would have expected from Francis “a minimum of prudence” regarding the vaccine’s unknown effects, instead, “the only dogma Bergoglio is unwilling to renounce is that of compulsory vaccination.”
Thus, Francis shows a “unshakable faith in a 'science' that borders on esotericism and superstition,” Viganò writes.
He observes that Francis shelves the revealed truth in the name of ecumenism and inter-religious dialogue, while proclaiming “the initiatory rite of vaccination” and “the Covid-19 dogmas.”
“The only role he stubbornly refuses to fulfil is that of Vicar of Christ,” Viganò concludes.
Picture: Carlo Maria Viganò, #newsUbdyusxrhm
Clicks11
- Report
Social networks