236. Infinite number of graces

The mission varies depending of the epoch in which we are. “Through witnessing” in the world of what the Spirit realizes in our person, whether we’re old or young, we’re called to offer the way of salvation in God, to give thanks to him in this way, always and in all places. Whatever our poverty, whoever we are, we’re bearing fruit in the world, but we must also let them pick them. We must not keep them for ourselves.
And “service of charity”. Charity doesn’t come from a single ray of the sun, but from all the rays of the sun that are multiple and varied.
It means, in all situations, all possibilities, as soon as we’re in contact with a person, we can live the meeting of the resurrected, whatever the reality, whether we like the reality of this person or not. This requires all possible graces. We must ask everything to the Holy Spirit and use them with caution, but use them with him in abundance. To be fair and just to people is an excellent charity. That is evangelizing.
We received the gift of the Holy Spirit on the day of our baptism. The gift that we still receive today, renewed, in the reality of the Holy Spirit, includes all the holiness that it implies. By holiness, it means the infinite number of graces that come to us with this unique gift:
The Most Holy Trinity gives the baptized sanctifying grace, the grace of justification:
- enabling them to believe in God, to hope in him, and to love him through the theological virtues;
- giving them the power to live and act under the prompting of the Holy Spirit through the gifts of the Holy Spirit;
- allowing them to grow in goodness through the moral virtues.
Thus the whole organism of the Christian’s supernatural life has its roots in Baptism. Catechism of the Catholic Church number 1266 vatican.va/archive/ENG0015/__P3N.HTM
