The Hunt Against “Renegade Catholic Clerics” Who “Shamefully Backed Trump” Starts

CNN, an American pay TV, started the hunt against priests and bishops who supported Donald Trump. It published an article by Paul Moses, a former Newsday editor and self-declared “Catholic.” The title of the partisan article is: “The renegade Catholic clerics who shamefully backed Trump's Big Lie.” CNN is owned by Warner Media. Warner Media is owned by AT&T. AT&T’s top shareholders are the oligarchs of Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street. All of them supported the Democrats in the 2020 presidential race.



First Victim: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò



Paul Moses’ first victim is Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the former Vatican ambassador to the United States. Far-left Moses calls Viganò – quote – a “far-right” and “renegade cleric best known for calling for Pope Francis' resignation.” Moses is angry because Viganò supported the "Stop the Steal" movement after the US elections. Viganò's role troubles him because Viganò allegedly invoked his “apostolic authority” to criticise the stolen elections. More Catholic than the Pope, Moses suggests that Viganò is – quote – “on the run from papal authority.”



Second Victim: Bishop Joseph Stickland



Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland is another prelate attacked by Moses. Moses is mad because Strickland gave a video message at the December 12 "Jericho March" which was called to preserve fair and free elections in America. Moses complains that Strickland’s statements were amplified through their access to a large range of conservative and – quote - “far-right” Catholic media such as the EWTN Global Catholic Network. It is noticeable that Moses calls everybody with whom he disagrees “far right.”



Third Victim: Father Frank Pavone



Moses’ third victim is Father Frank Pavone, the National Director of Priests for Life. Moses is angry because Pavone said that – quote - “these Democrats are hypocrites. Biden should shut up; he has no authority to talk right now. He is a fraud & he is not the president-elect. The rest of these sanctimonious, self righteous Democrats should stop complaining. They tried to steal the election & want us to accept it!" Moses has “no doubt” that Viganò’s, Strickland’s and Pavone’s statements helped to create – quote – “the violent atmosphere that exploded on Capitol Hill.” However, the Capitol incident was nothing compared to the months-long Black Lives Matter riots which many Democrates supported.